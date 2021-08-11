Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.13

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 7300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

