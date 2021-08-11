Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.73

Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.73 and last traded at $42.73, with a volume of 6388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.81.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.
Central Securities Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)
Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.
Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.