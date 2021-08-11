Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.73

Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.73 and last traded at $42.73, with a volume of 6388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.81.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

