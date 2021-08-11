Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 16,374 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. 18,119,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,232,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $247.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

