Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,712 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,787,000 after buying an additional 1,953,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.88. 8,748,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,642,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $103.93.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

