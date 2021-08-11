Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Purchases 106 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

NYSE PG traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $142.62. 4,204,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,255,919. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

