Doximity Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 12,006 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,033% compared to the typical volume of 1,060 call options.

In other news, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at $43,651,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $11,640,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

DOCS traded up $17.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,552. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $70.67.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

