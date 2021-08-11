Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $253.93

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $253.93 and last traded at $253.08, with a volume of 380039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.82.

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 489,907 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

