iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.51. 880,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,923. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $284.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

