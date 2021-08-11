$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Kamada posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 122,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,335. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $241.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kamada by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 1,276,250.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 153,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

