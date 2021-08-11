Comparing Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) & P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy 3.66% 4.39% 1.09%

This table compares P10 and Clearway Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.20 billion 5.20 $25.00 million $0.60 51.47

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for P10 and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearway Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than P10.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of P10 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

P10 has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider company in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing strategy services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, direct investment and co-investments, and separate accounts services. It also provides tax credit transaction, consulting, advisory, and investment research services. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc. and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. P10 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,394 MW thermal equivalent capacity of steam and chilled water. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

