Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Chevron by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,027,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $198.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.95. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

