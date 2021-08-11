Marilyn B. Tavenner Sells 10,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SEM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. 419,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.30.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEM. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

