Purus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $147,374,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $354.94. 3,415,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $355.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

