First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 88,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period.

FMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.51. 165,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,704. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

