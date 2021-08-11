Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,618 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 3.2% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.95. The stock had a trading volume of 266,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,958. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.