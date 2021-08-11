TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%.

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 13,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,172. TransAlta has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAC. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

