Carol Lindstrom Sells 2,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,976. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19.
Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Genpact by 2.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on G shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
Further Reading: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.