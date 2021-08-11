Carol Lindstrom Sells 2,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,976. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Genpact by 2.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on G shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

