Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CRUS traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $80.38. 307,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,495. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

