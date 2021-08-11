J Michael Whitted Sells 6,374 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HI stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 462,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.