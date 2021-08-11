Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 91,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,735. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

