Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

PIM stock remained flat at $$4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 109,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,747. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $4.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

