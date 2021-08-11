WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. WW International’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. WW International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

Shares of WW traded down $7.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,651,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42. WW International has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WW shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500. 10.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

