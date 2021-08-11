FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 974,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,935. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

