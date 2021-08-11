Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,515. The company has a quick ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 22.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $6,602,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,514,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,749,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 543.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Spruce Biosciences worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.