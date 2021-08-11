Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.800-$9.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.75. 599,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,008. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.