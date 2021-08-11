900 Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Purchased by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,570. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.