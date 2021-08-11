Purus Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 4.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Visa by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have commented on V. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.06. 7,345,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,311,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.39. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $457.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.