RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Vodafone Group makes up approximately 3.6% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 2,676,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,264. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.22. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

