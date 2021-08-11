Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 178.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Kellogg by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Insiders have sold 499,999 shares of company stock worth $32,311,605 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE K traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. 1,401,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

