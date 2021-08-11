Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,859,125. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $230.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

