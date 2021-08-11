Rede Wealth LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 3M comprises 0.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in 3M by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 44.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,070. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.19. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,641 shares of company stock worth $2,898,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

