Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.40

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 1091615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landcadia Holdings III by 38.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 33,875 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCY)

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

