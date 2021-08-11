Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.40

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 1091615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.
Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Thursday, July 1st.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09.
Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCY)
Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.