Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.00

Shares of Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.44.

About Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

