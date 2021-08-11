Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.09

Shares of Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20.

Capita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

