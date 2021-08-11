Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells $393,720.00 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.70. The company had a trading volume of 962,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,588. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.51. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 2.14.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,087,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
