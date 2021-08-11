Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells $393,720.00 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.70. The company had a trading volume of 962,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,588. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.51. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,087,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

