CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000787 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $18,451.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001213 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00036909 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00029933 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,679,128 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

