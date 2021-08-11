Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $204.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $3,463,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,178,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,937,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,400 shares of company stock valued at $75,748,436 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Moderna by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $164,693,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Moderna by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,147,000 after purchasing an additional 993,175 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA stock traded down $71.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.33. 53,439,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,156,166. Moderna has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.