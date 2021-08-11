Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $693.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce sales of $693.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $669.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $708.00 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $590.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.47.

NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.55. 361,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

