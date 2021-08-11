Insider Selling: DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $1,581,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DOCN traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,423. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $63.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

