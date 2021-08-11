Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Edward A. Pesicka Sells 92,010 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. 612,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,212. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,755,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 33.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 11.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 64,159 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

