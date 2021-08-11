Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

CMG stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$4.03 and a 12 month high of C$6.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$332.38 million and a P/E ratio of 16.56.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

