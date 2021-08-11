Venus Reward Token (VRT) Price Hits $0.0013

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $29.37 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00883442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00111788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

