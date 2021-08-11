Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $3.98 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $360.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total value of $28,062,219.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,319,070 shares of company stock valued at $793,504,575 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

