Analysts Anticipate AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.98 Million

Brokerages expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to announce sales of $19.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.57 million. AutoWeb posted sales of $17.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $75.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.86 million to $77.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $88.18 million, with estimates ranging from $85.83 million to $90.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%.

AUTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 332.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.68. 244,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,745. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.25.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

