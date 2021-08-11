Rede Wealth LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 133,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 139,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MMP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 953,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,729. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

