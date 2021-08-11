Rede Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,034,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 40,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,449. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

