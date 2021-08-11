Rede Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,680 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,842,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

