Rede Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IDLV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.09. 22,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,043. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.