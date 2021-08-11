Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

