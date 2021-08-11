Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. 2,254,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,551,651. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.07. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.40 million, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock worth $3,833,174. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 8,100.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,503 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Vertex Energy worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

